JOHOR BAHRU, April 7 — A 49-year-old single mother who claimed to be a teacher to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim was charged with sending obscene messages insulting Malaysian and Brunei royalty today.

Nurul Huda Mohd Bajuri pled not guilty after the two charges were read out before Sessions Court Judge Mohd Azhar Othman.

On the first charge, Nurul Huda was accused of knowingly transmitting obscene messages via TikTok under the account Ratu Nur Putri Ratu Balqis, where she claimed to be a teacher to Sultan Ibrahim, the Johor ruler, as well as other state monarchs, with the intention of upsetting others.

The second charge related to Instagram, where she allegedly posted under Ratu Nurul Huda Putri Ratu Balqis, claiming that Malaysian and Brunei rulers were “despicable and wicked” while invoking Islamic theology, reminding them that Allah is “above the seventh heaven.”

Both posts were reportedly accessed by a man at an apartment in Sri Larkin B, Jalan Tun Abdul Razak, around 4pm on March 27.

The charges were framed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, punishable under Section 233(2), which carries a maximum fine of RM500,000 or up to two years’ imprisonment, or both, as well as an additional RM5,000 fine for each day the offence continues after conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Afdhallan Syafiq Azmi proposed bail of RM15,000 for both charges with two local sureties.

Representing the accused, National Legal Aid Foundation lawyer Nurul Hidayah Mohammad Asri requested a lower bail, saying Nurul Huda works as a consultant earning RM3,000, and is a widow supporting her 16-year-old daughter.

Judge Mohd Azhar then set bail at RM8,000 for both charges with one local guarantor.

Nurul Huda was also ordered to surrender her passport, report to the nearest police station once a month, and refrain from harassing prosecution witnesses.

The case is set for mention on May 8, including the appointment of counsel and submission of documents.

Yesterday, three individuals, including a teenage girl, were detained in Taman Saujana to assist investigations into TikTok content containing alleged sedition, slander, and insults against Islam, the Johor royal institution, the Johor police, and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Among the videos was one in which a woman allegedly claimed to be a teacher to Sultan Ibrahim.

Two of the suspects were later released after agreeing to act as prosecution witnesses.

Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said the woman’s claims and allegations were disseminated through several social media clips last week.

He added that the video content was found to contain deviant and misleading Islamic teachings.