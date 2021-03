There was one new case of Covid-19 infection in the community as of noon on Saturday (March 6), the Ministry of Health said. — TODAY pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE — There was one new case of Covid-19 infection in the community as of noon today (March 6), the Ministry of Health said.

There were also 12 new imported cases, who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

MOH is still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared later today. — TODAY