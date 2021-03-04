Singapore to stop diesel car, taxi registrations, have eight ‘EV-ready towns’ by 2025

An electric vehicle owner charging his car at a charging station located in a carpark on Feb 25, 2021. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, March 4 — Singapore will stop all new diesel car and taxi registrations from 2025, by which time eight towns will have electric vehicle (EV) charging points at all Housing and Development Board (HDB) car parks.

And, by 2030, all new car and taxi registrations must be of cleaner-energy models — including electric, hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell cars — to meet the country’s goal to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles by 2040.

These were among the initiatives announced by Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung in Parliament on Thursday (March 4). They are part of the Singapore Green Plan 2030 charting the Republic’s environmental targets over the next decade.

Ong said: “In many countries, inter-city driving is common and that causes a lot of anxiety among EV users because they are afraid of battery depletion.

“But with our urban environment, Singapore is quite ideal as a test bed for the rapid adoption of EVs.” — TODAY