Singapore police investigate lawmaker over sign supporting hawkers, reports local media

Lawmaker Louis Ng posted four pictures on Facebook last June of himself with hawkers at a Singapore food centre, holding a piece of paper that read ‘support them’ followed by a smiley face. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE, March 4 ― Police in Singapore are investigating whether a parliamentarian broke a strict public order law after he held up a placard that called for support for local food businesses, local media reported yesterday.

Lawmaker Louis Ng posted four pictures on Facebook last June of himself with hawkers at a Singapore food centre, holding a piece of paper that read “support them” followed by a smiley face.

Organising or taking part in a public assembly without a police permit in Singapore is illegal, even if a demonstration is by only one person. Breaking the law can lead to a fine of up to S$5,000 (RM15,206).

“The police have been looking into a possible offence of public assembly without permit by Member of Parliament Mr Louis Ng,” police said in a statement. “We have already interviewed Mr. Ng. Police investigations are ongoing.”

The police did not give further details. However, Ng, a member of the ruling People's Action Party, referred to the incident in a Facebook post on Wednesday and said he had provided a statement to police.

“I wanted to urge our residents to support our hawkers and held a sign indicating this and took photos together with the hawkers,” he said on Facebook.

Last year, Singapore charged activist Jolovan Wham for staging a one-man protest without a permit over an incident in which he held up a sign bearing a crudely drawn smiley face outside a police station. ― Reuters