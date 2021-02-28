Eleven new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, including one in dormitory

Singapore today registered 11 new cases of Covid-19, including one locally transmitted infection involving a resident in a foreign worker dormitory. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 — Singapore today registered 11 new cases of Covid-19, including one locally transmitted infection involving a resident in a foreign worker dormitory.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there were no new cases in the community.

In addition, there were 10 imported cases, who had already been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” the ministry said.

Singapore’s coronavirus total is now 59,936. — TODAY