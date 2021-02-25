Fire at Tuas industrial unit: Three workers dead, five in critical condition

The Singapore Civil Defence Force responded to a fire at 32E Tuas Avenue 11 at about 11.25am on February 24, 2021. — Picture by Nuria Ling/TODAY

SINGAPORE, Feb 25 — Three workers have died after a fire broke out at an industrial unit in Tuas yesterday and five others are in critical condition.

Two other workers who received medical attention have been discharged.

Silas Sng, commissioner for workplace safety and health at the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), said in a press briefing on Thursday that the identities of the deceased are still being determined owing to the extensive injuries they sustained.

Speaking to reporters at the site of the fire at 32E Tuas Avenue 11, Sng, who is also MOM’s director of occupational safety and health, said that a combustible dust explosion caused the blaze.

Based on preliminary investigations, the dust in this case was potato starch in powder form, one of the materials used by the company that occupied the unit for its products.

MOM said that the unit’s occupant was Stars Engrg, which deals with fire protection systems.

Sng said: “The dust can be generated during the transfer of these powders And, over time, the dust can accumulate in the environment, especially if the ventilation of the housekeeping is inadequate.

“And when the dust comes into contact with a source of ignition, an explosion will occur, as we saw in this accident.”

Preliminary investigations revealed that a combustible dust explosion caused the blaze at an industrial unit in Tuas. Photo: Singapore Civil Defence Force

Sng said that MOM would step up its enforcement and engagement with the industry.

He also urged all companies undertaking similar operations involving combustible materials in powder form to review their safety procedures and ventilation systems to ensure that dust does not accumulate in an enclosed environment.

Asked whether lapses had contributed to the fire and if the incident could be avoided, Sng said that all accidents were preventable.

He declined further comment as the fire is being investigated.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the blaze at 32E Tuas Avenue 11 at about 11.25am on Wednesday. About 65 people from neighbouring units in the Tuas building self-evacuated before the SCDF arrived.

Eight people with burn injuries were taken to the Singapore General Hospital. Two others sustained minor injuries, the Migrant Workers’ Centre said. The centre is a non-governmental organisation that works to promote fair employment practices and the well-being of migrant workers in Singapore. — TODAY