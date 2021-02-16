Singapore reports one new imported Covid-19 case, lowest in more than three months

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 59,810. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 — Singapore reported one new case of Covid-19 today, the lowest number reported since Nov 2, which also saw one new case recorded.The imported case had already been placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 59,810.

The MOH added that from Feb 5, newly arrived work permit and S Pass holders in the construction, marine and process sectors — who had recent travel history to higher-risk countries and regions — were required to undergo mandatory on-arrival polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and serology tests.

Foreign domestic workers and confinement nannies also have to undergo these tests.

“These have enabled us to quickly identify persons who have recovered from an old Covid-19 infection, and are no longer infective to others by the time they arrived in Singapore, and to exclude them from our daily case count,” MOH said.

"We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight," it added. — TODAY