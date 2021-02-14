HDB survey: Neighbours aren’t greeting each other, talking as much, as interactions shift online in Singapore

The survey found that some 11.8 per cent of residents communicated with their neighbours through group chats or social media in 2018, when less than 5 per cent interacted through these means in 2013. — Picture by Samuel Woo/TODAY

SINGAPORE, Feb 14 — Neighbours are not exchanging greetings or striking up casual conversations as much as before, amid a trend of residents in public housing flats turning to social media or chat groups to interact with people in their community.

Fewer residents also engaged in “higher-intensity interactions” with their neighbours, by visiting or exchanging food or gifts or helping to look after children, for instance.

These were among the findings of the Housing and Development Board’s (HDB) latest sample household survey, which were released today.

The survey was conducted between January and September 2018 involving about 7,800 households, just as the number of HDB households here surpassed one million.

It found that some 11.8 per cent of residents communicated with their neighbours through group chats or social media in 2018, when less than 5 per cent interacted through these means in 2013.

However, 97 per cent of those surveyed in 2018 said they exchanged greetings with their neighbours, versus 98.6 per cent in 2013.

And 94.4 per cent said they engaged in casual conversations with their neighbours, compared to 97 per cent in 2013.

Here’s how interaction levels have dropped for what HDB considered “higher-intensity” neighbourly engagements:

Keep watch over flat: 37.8 per cent in 2018, down from 44.6 per cent in 2013

Help look after children: 7.2 per cent in 2018, down from 8.7 per cent in 2013

Visit or exchange food or gifts: 52.9 per cent in 2018, down from 53.3 per cent in 2013

Exchange suggestions or advice: 22.1 per cent in 2018, down from 27.5 per cent in 2013

Help buy groceries: 13.5 per cent in 2018, down from 15.2 per cent in 2013

Provide or receive financial help: 2.2 per cent in 2018, down from 2.5 per cent in 2013

Nevertheless, the proportion of residents who said that they had faced nuisances from neighbours dropped from 48.1 per cent in 2013 to 30 per cent in 2018.

HDB said the main types of nuisances reflected this time round were issues to do with noise from neighbours, littering and smoking at common areas.

Overall, 96.9 per cent of residents were satisfied with neighbourly relations.

Sense of belonging more connected to places

People’s sense of belonging to their towns and estates rose slightly, from 98.6 per cent in 2008 to 99 per cent in 2018.

Residents developed a greater sense of belonging to places, rather than with people, however.

The survey found that 94.9 per cent of residents developed a sense of belonging to the place within their first five years of moving in, while only 72.1 per cent developed a sense of belonging with people in the same time frame.

But just one in four recalled a place with special or fond memories within their town.

Where fond memories were created, they happened at: