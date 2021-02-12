Covid-19: Singapore reports two new cases in the community and 16 more imported

In total, there are 18 new cases of coronavirus infection in Singapore. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 12 — There are two new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of noon today, both in the community, the Ministry of Health said.

In addition, there are 16 imported cases, who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

In total, there are 18 new cases of coronavirus infection in Singapore.

The total number of infections in Singapore is now 59,777.There are no new cases in the foreign worker dormitories.

MOH said it is are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared later today. — TODAY