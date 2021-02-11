Singapore police probing two related unnatural deaths after duo found motionless at Tampines, Punggol blocks

The police were alerted to a stabbing incident at Block 206 Tampines Street 21 at about 6.30am on February 10, 2021. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 11 — The police are investigating two related unnatural deaths after a woman was found motionless at the void deck of a public housing block in Tampines yesterday.

A man, who is believed to be the assailant and known to the woman, was later found motionless at the foot of a public housing block in Punggol where he lived.

Both were unconscious when separately taken to hospital. They later died.

The police said in a statement that they were alerted to a stabbing incident at Block 206 Tampines Street 21 around 6.30am yesterday.

When officers arrived, they found the 42-year-old woman, who had slash wounds on her neck.

At about 9.10am, the 45-year-old man was found at the foot of Block 205A Punggol Field.

An image of an official document and a photo of the woman have been making their rounds online and on messaging platforms.

The police urged the public to refrain from circulating them out of respect for the deceased and their aggrieved families.

“The police are also looking into the unauthorised circulation of the image of the official document online,” they said. — TODAY