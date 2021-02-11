Singapore: More than 1,000 GP clinics to be open during Chinese New Year holiday period

A total of 1,033 general practitioner clinics — including 758 Public Health Preparedness Clinics — will be open at various times from Feb 11 to 14, 2021. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 11 — There is no excuse not to see a doctor when you feel unwell during this Covid-19 pandemic, even for the upcoming Chinese New Year holiday period.

The Ministry of Health said yesterday that more than 1,000 general practitioner (GP) clinics will be open between Feb 11 and 14.

The 1,033 GP clinics — including 758 Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) — will be open at various times during the long weekend.

PHPCs were activated by the Government last February in light of the Covid-19 outbreak. They provide special subsidies to Singapore citizens, permanent residents and eligible work permit holders who are diagnosed with respiratory infections.

MOH said that the public may access the latest list of GP clinics on its website, as well as the sites of The Agency for Integrated Care, Community Health Assist Scheme, PHPCs, and the HealthHub mobile application.

It encourages those who feel unwell during the festivities to visit the GP they normally see or a 24-hour clinic for minor, self-limiting conditions.

People should seek medical treatment at a hospital’s accident and emergency department only for serious or life-threatening emergencies such as chest pain, breathlessness and uncontrollable bleeding, it added.

MOH stressed that those who develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection — such as cough, sore throat and runny nose — as well as fever and loss of taste and smell are “strongly encouraged” to visit a PHPC and get tested early for Covid-19 when advised by their doctor.

It said: “490 PHPCs will be able to provide polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swabs for Covid-19 for at least one day during the Chinese New Year period.”

Six Covid-19 regional screening centres across the island will continue to operate during their normal hours and take patients who have been referred for a swab by a doctor.

“It is important to test for Covid-19 early for early detection, management and containment to prevent further spread of the disease, to help protect our loved ones and vulnerable members of the community.

“MOH would also like to take this opportunity to remind the public to eat in moderation and continue exercising regularly to stay healthy over the holiday period,” the ministry said. — TODAY