15 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including one in foreign worker dorm

Singapore reported 15 new cases of Covid-19 on February 10, 2021, one of which was in a foreign worker dormitory. — TODAY pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE, Feb 10 — Singapore reported 15 new cases of Covid-19 today, one of which was in a foreign worker dormitory.

The other 14 cases were imported and had already been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

There are no new cases in the community, MOH added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 59,747.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY