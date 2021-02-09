Singapore Consumers Association: 37 complaints made against retailer MDS Collections, mostly for undelivered orders

In certain cases, consumers were told to collect their orders at MDS retail outlets but found the stores to be shut. — Photo via MDS Collections

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE, Feb 9 — A total of 37 complaints were made against clothing company MDS Collections from June 1 to Dec 31 last year, the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) said today.

The majority of the complaints have to do with consumers not receiving their orders or receiving incomplete orders on scheduled delivery dates.

Some have yet to receive their items despite more than six months of waiting, the consumer watchdog said in a statement.

In certain cases, consumers were told to collect their orders at MDS retail outlets but found the stores to be shut.

Case said it has issued a warning letter to the retailer, adding that it “will not hesitate to take the necessary action provided for under the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act (CPFTA), which includes referring the matter to the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore”.

“Under the CPFTA, it is an unfair practice for a supplier to make false claims that goods are available or available in particular quantities if the supplier knows or can reasonably be expected to know it is not so.”

Other complaints about the retailer involved a subscription service for its online store.

Customers who signed up for the service — some paying up to S$99.90 (RM304) a month for various perks — said they noticed unauthorised charges, and were charged monthly fees even after having terminated their subscriptions, Case said.

Customers also reported not having received refunds after months, despite the retailer’s refund policy stating the maximum processing time to be 45 days. “MDS Collections also failed to resolve most of the complaints received by Case to date, while still continuing with their online sales,” Case added.Customers with unresolved complaints relating to MDS Collections may seek advice from Case. — TODAY