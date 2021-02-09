SIA cabin crew member among 11 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore; all imported

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 59,732. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 9 — Singapore reported 11 new cases of Covid-19 today, all of which were imported. Ten of the cases had already been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The remaining case is a Singapore Airlines cabin crew member, who was on a turnaround flight and had not disembarked from the aircraft at the overseas destination. She developed symptoms a few days after returning to Singapore.The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 59,732.

"We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight," MOH said. — TODAY