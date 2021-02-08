Singapore’s DPM to deliver Budget 2021 speech at 3pm on Feb 16

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver this year’s Budget statement next Tuesday (Feb 16) at 3pm in Parliament. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 8 — Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver this year’s Budget statement next Tuesday (Feb 16) at 3pm in Parliament. Members of the public can catch a live webcast of Heng’s speech on the Singapore Budget website and the Ministry of Finance’s (MOF) Facebook page.

There will also be live television and radio coverage of the Budget statement. Simultaneous sign language interpretation will be provided on the Singapore Budget website, and also on Mediacorp’s Channel 5.

The public can also subscribe to the MOF’s Telegram channel to get updates.

Those who wish to receive the full Budget statement may sign up for it on the MOF website by 2pm on February 15.

Feedback for Budget 2021

In a joint statement today, MOF, government feedback unit Reach and the People’s Association (PA) invited the public to share their views on Budget 2021 via the following channels:

Singapore Budget Website

Reach Budget 2021 Microsite

Reach Singapore Facebook

Reach Singapore Instagram

Budget 2021 Form

Reach will also hold two virtual Budget conversations, in English and Mandarin, on February 19 and 20 respectively, as part of the ongoing SG Together Emerging Stronger Conversations.

The English session will be chaired by Education Minister Lawrence Wong, while the Mandarin session will be chaired by Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing.

The feedback unit will also set up listening points at various high traffic locations across Singapore to gather views on Budget 2021.

Meanwhile, the PA and its grassroots organisations will be organising post-Budget dialogues and chit-chat sessions to engage residents.

Residents who are interested to attend can register at go.gov.sg/postbudget2021. Sign-ups will be available until 2pm on February 26.

“In view of the evolving Covid-19 situation, post-Budget outreach and engagement plans may be adjusted to ensure public health,” the statement added. — TODAY