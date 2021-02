There are no new cases in foreign worker dormitories, the ministry added.. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 8 — Singapore reported 22 new cases of Covid-19 today, of which two were in the community.

The remaining 20 cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

There are no new cases in foreign worker dormitories, the ministry added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 59,721. — TODAY