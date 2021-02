Commuters wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus leave the Mass Rapid Transit train station in Singapore March 18, 2020. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 7 — There were 24 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore today, including one which was locally transmitted.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that based on its investigations so far, the case was in the community.

It added that there were no new cases in the foreign worker dormitories.

The 23 imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival here, MOH said.

The total number of infections in Singapore is now 59,699. — TODAY