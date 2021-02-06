White Sands in Pasir Ris, Sun Plaza in Sembawang among malls visited by Singapore Covid-19 cases while infectious

A person or persons who had Covid-19 and were infectious had visited the White Sands mall in Pasir Ris on January 31, 2021 between 6.20pm and 8.35pm. ― Google screenshot via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Feb 6 — Five more locations were added to a list of public places here that had been visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.In its evening update on the coronavirus situation in Singapore yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said that the infectious persons had visited:

― Northpoint City mall in Yishun on January 23 between 1pm and 4.05pm, January 27 between 6.10pm and 7pm, and January 29 between 7pm and 7.30pm

― Sun Plaza mall in Sembawang on January 23 between 6pm and 7.15pm, and January 24 between 2.50pm and 3.30pm

― White Sands mall in Pasir Ris on January 31 between 6.20pm and 8.35pm

― ValuDollar store at White Sands mall on January 31 between 6.30pm and 7pm

― Jurong Point mall on February 1 between 4pm and 5pm

MoH said that it would have already notified individuals who were identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

“As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit,” it added.

“They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.”

MoH added that individuals may also access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether mobile application, SingPass app, or at https://wereyouthere.safeentry.gov.sg to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

Members of the public also do not need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been, MoH said.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Yesterday, MoH reported 25 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, two of which were locally transmitted. The remaining 23 cases were imported. ― TODAY