Three F&B outlets in Singapore ordered to close for flouting Covid-19 rules; 9 outlets, 74 people fined

Drinks Emporium at Club Street (top) and Darts Buddy at Beatty Road (bottom) allowed patrons to consume alcohol after 10.30pm on January 16, 2021 and January 29, 2021 respectively. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 6 — Three food and beverage (F&B) outlets have been ordered to close, while nine others were fined for breaching Covid-19 safety measures, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said yesterday.

One of the outlets — Drinks Emporium at Club Street — was ordered to shut for a second time after it was caught repeatedly flouting Covid-19 rules.

In addition, nine other F&B outlets were fined S$1,000 (RM3,047) each for breaching the measures, including seating groups of diners less than 1m apart and allowing diners to play billiard and pool games.

Seventy-four individuals were also fined S$300 each for gathering in groups larger than eight and intermingling between groups in parks and beaches managed by the National Parks Board (NParks).

NParks is currently investigating two groups of more than 20 people each who gathered at East Coast Park and Changi Beach Park on January 30.

F&B places ordered to close

― Bumbu at Kandahar Street

On January 29, a group of 14 diners was found across two tables at 8.55pm.The outlet was ordered to close for 10 days, from February 4 to February 13.

― Darts Buddy at Beatty Road

When officers arrived on January 29, the main door and shutters were closed, and they had to enter the premises by the rear door.

The outlet was found to have allowed patrons to consume alcohol after 10.30pm. Under Covid-19 laws, the sale and consumption of alcohol is banned at eateries after 10.30pm.

The outlet was ordered to close by the Singapore Land Authority for 10 days, from February 1 to February 10.

― Drinks Emporium at Club Street

On January 16, the outlet allowed patrons to consume alcohol at 1.10am. It was issued an order to close for 20 days, from February 3 to February 22.

Drinks Emporium was previously fined S$1,000 and ordered to close for 10 days, from November 21 to November 30 last year, for allowing consumption of alcohol on its premises after 10.30pm and providing games for diners.

Under Covid-19 measures, F&B establishments are not to provide games if they are not also an amusement centre.

‘Heightened risk’ during festive season

In light of the coming festive period, MSE urged members of the public to plan visits to Chinatown and other potentially crowded areas such as shopping malls, F&B outlets, markets, supermarkets and parks during off-peak hours.

It added that agencies have stepped up enforcement inspections, including deploying more safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers.

MSE warned that agencies will be checking bookings made at F&B outlets as well as managing crowds in areas such as Chinatown. This will continue during the festive period.

If there are multiple bookings made from customers from the same household, F&B operators should verify customers’ claims and can reject entry at their discretion, MSE said.

“We will not hesitate to take firm enforcement action against errant operators and individuals. This includes fines, suspension of operations even for first offences, and prosecution for egregious breaches.” ― TODAY