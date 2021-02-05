Singapore strips PR status of Malaysian man who breached stay-home notice

Chong Tet Choe, 46, was stripped of his permanent resident status on February 4, 2021. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 5 — A 47-year-old man who left his place of residence four times after being issued a five-day medical certificate (MC) last year, has been stripped of his permanent resident (PR) status, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) today.

Chong Tet Choe was sentenced to two weeks’ jail on August 7 last year for breaching Covid-19 regulations.

In a statement, ICA said that Singapore PRs who have been convicted of an offence will have their status reviewed.

“In the case of Chong Tet Choe, ICA has revoked his PR status on February 4, 2021,” the authority said.

On April 29, Chong visited Summit Medical Clinic in Jurong and was diagnosed with symptoms of an acute respiratory infection.

He was given five days of sick leave. The MC stated that he was required by law to stay home from April 29 to May 3, and his doctor explained that this was a stay-home notice.

Under Covid-19 regulations, those with symptoms of acute respiratory infection, such as a cough or fever, will be issued a five-day MC and cannot leave their homes during that period.

On April 30, May 2 and May 3, Chong left his Jurong West hostel four times.

On two occasions, he bought food from a nearby public canteen. He also went to a nearby AXS self-service machine to top up the credit value in his mobile phone.

ICA said that those who have been issued stay-home notices must comply with the prevailing public health regulations and requirements in Singapore.

“Those who fail to comply, including persons who tamper with and/or remove the electronic monitoring device during the stay-home notice period, will be liable to prosecution under the Infectious Diseases (Covid-19 – Stay Orders) Regulations 2020,” it said.

Those convicted may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

ICA added that foreigners may face further administrative actions by ICA and/or the Ministry of Manpower, including the revoking or shortening of the validity of permits and passes to remain or work here. — TODAY