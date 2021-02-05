Singapore reports 25 new Covid-19 infections, including one community case, another in foreign worker dorm

Singapore reported 25 new cases of Covid-19 today, of which two were locally transmitted — one in the community and the other in a foreign worker dormitory. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 5 — Singapore reported 25 new cases of Covid-19 today, of which two were locally transmitted — one in the community and the other in a foreign worker dormitory.

The remaining 23 cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 59,649.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY