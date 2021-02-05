Singapore ministry: No Chinatown street light-up on weekend, CNY eve as part of Covid-19 crowd control measures

The Chinese New Year light-up along New Bridge Road January 24, 2021. — Picture by Raj Nadarajan/TODAY

SINGAPORE, Feb 5 — In light of heavier crowds being seen during recent weekends at Chinatown, the Chinese New Year street light-up along South Bridge Road, New Bridge Road and Eu Tong Sen Street will not be turned on between February 5 and 7, as well as on February 11, which is the eve of Chinese New Year.

The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said in a statement today that visitors who wish to observe the street light-up are encouraged to visit during the weekdays.

They can also log on to the Chinatown Festivals website, which will showcase a 360-degree virtual tour of the street light-up from Friday.

To manage the flow of passengers entering directly onto Pagoda Street, the up-riding escalator at Chinatown MRT Exit A to Pagoda Street will also be closed from time to time, depending on the street-level crowd situation, the MSE said.

Passengers will be guided by station staff to alternative exits at Chinatown MRT, the MSE added.

Access control measures at Pagoda Street and Trengganu Street may also be implemented during peak hours over the weekends, “so as to ensure sufficient space for visitors during the peak hours”.

The MSE said that visitors should cater for additional time to walk and queue in order to enter the busier stretches of these streets.

Temple Street may also be closed to vehicular traffic and other measures may be implemented for crowd management and visitor safety, depending on the ground situation, the MSE added.

“Members of the public are encouraged to adapt Chinese New Year celebrations this year in line with tightened measures during the festive period.

“This will help to protect vulnerable members in our community, such as the elderly. We should also see a doctor and stay home when sick,” the ministry said. — TODAY