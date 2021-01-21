Singapore’s COE prices rise across all categories at end of Jan 20 bidding exercise

COE prices rose across all categories at the end of the latest bidding exercise yesterday. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 21 — Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices rose across all categories at the end of the latest bidding exercise yesterday.

Premiums for small cars (up to 1,600cc & 97kW) went up by 7.12 per cent to S$43,501 (RM132,718).

For large cars (above 1,600cc or 97kW), premiums went up from S$49,001 in the previous bidding exercise to S$50,100.

COE prices for goods vehicles and buses rose by 14.2 per cent to S$40,999.In the motorcycle category, premiums went up to S$7,589, compared with S$7,501 in the previous bidding exercise.

And in the open category, which can be used for any types of vehicles, premiums went up by 4.87 per cent to S$51,900.

NUMBERS AT A GLANCE:

Cat A (Cars up to 1,600cc & 97kW): S$43,501 (up from S$40,609)

Cat B (Cars above 1,600cc or 97kW): S$50,100 (up from S$49,001)

Cat C (Goods vehicles and buses): S$40,999 (up from S$35,900)

Cat D (Motorcycles): S$7,589 (up from S$7,501)

Cat E (Open category): S$51,900 (up from S$49,489) ― TODAY