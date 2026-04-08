PUTRAJAYA, April 8 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening and intensifying enforcement operations in national waters to crack down on smuggling and illegal oil transfers, including unauthorised bunkering (supplying fuel to ships) activities.

MMEA director-general, Maritime Admiral Mohd Rosli Abdullah, said enforcement operations are conducted firmly and systematically, in close coordination with other agencies, to plug any gaps that could threaten national interests.

“The MMEA welcomes the government’s strong push to tighten regulation and enforcement under the Subsidised Diesel Control Scheme (SKDS).

“MMEA is ready to lead maritime efforts to curb leakage and smuggling of subsidised diesel, following the government’s announcement on Monday,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the High-Level Inter-Agency Coordination Committee on Combating Leakage and Smuggling, which he chaired, will take firm action, including suspending and revoking fleet card approvals, against any parties found to be abusing diesel subsidies under the SKDS.

Fadillah, also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said the committee agreed to appoint lead agencies for three key areas to tackle leakage: the land sector by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), the border sector by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), and the MMEA will oversee the maritime sector.

Meanwhile, Mohd Rosli said tightening bunkering regulations and establishing the Integrated Ops Tiris 4.0 Special Task Force in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan will enhance the effectiveness of ground operations.

“The integrated Ops Tiris 4.0 approach will enhance coordination between federal and state agencies, boosting the overall effectiveness of the nation’s maritime enforcement,” he said.

He said that last year, the MMEA seized nearly RM6.5 million worth of fuel, comprising 13,290 litres of diesel and 247,333 litres of petrol.

“This statistic clearly highlights the MMEA’s commitment and capability in tackling fuel leakage in national waters, with efforts set to be continuously strengthened,” he said.

He said the MMEA is stepping up strategic monitoring, using regional satellite technology, patrols, and intelligence in key hotspots to curb fuel smuggling and protect the nation’s waters, warning that the agency will not compromise with anyone exploiting government subsidies and will take action against all legal violations without exception.

He also urged the public to report any suspicious activity or maritime crimes to their nearest State Maritime Operations Centre or call 999 for immediate action. — Bernama