Mandatory Covid-19 tests for cargo drivers, personnel entering Singapore via Tuas, Woodlands checkpoints from Jan 22

Testing at the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints will be progressively rolled out from 9am on Jan 22, 2021. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 21 — From tomorrow, all cargo drivers and accompanying personnel entering Singapore via the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints will need to take a Covid-19 antigen rapid test upon arrival.

Those with a negative test result will be allowed to proceed, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a statement today.

Testing will be progressively rolled out from 9am tomorrow.

The ministry said the move was aimed at strengthening border controls to manage the growing risk of imported cases in Singapore, as incoming cargo drivers and personnel may interact with the local community here.

Mandatory testing will help to identify potential Covid-19 cases, adding to the safeguards ensuring public health in Singapore as well as for the community of cargo drivers and personnel, it added.

MTI said it “recognises the importance of ensuring the smooth passage of goods between Singapore and Malaysia and values the important role of the cargo drivers and accompanying personnel”.

“We will ensure smooth operations at the checkpoints to minimise disruptions to deliveries and supply chains. Businesses expecting deliveries are encouraged to maintain close communication with their logistic providers and cater for possible delays.”

It reminded businesses, cargo drivers and accompanying personnel to continue to abide by safe management measures, including contactless delivery, mask-wearing, and safe distancing. — TODAY