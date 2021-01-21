Cruise to nowhere returns to Singapore early after a medical emergency unrelated to Covid-19

Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas photographed in Singapore on Dec 9, 2020, after a cruise to nowhere was cut short when a passenger initially tested positive for Covid-19. He later tested negative. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 21 — Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas, on a cruise to nowhere, returned to Singapore seven hours ahead of schedule yesterday night, after one of its passengers took ill while at sea with a condition not related to Covid-19.

Responding to TODAY’s queries, Royal Caribbean said yesterday that the passenger was taken to the hospital immediately upon arrival. It did not say what the illness was.

The ship was originally due to arrive in Singapore at 6am today. It departed at about 8pm on Monday and returned about 11pm yesterday.

One of the passengers on board, Safawati Latif, 34, told TODAY that the passengers were not permitted to disembark on Wednesday evening and were required to remain on board until about 8.15am today. No reason was given, she added.

TODAY has sought more details from the company, including the number of passengers on board.

On Dec 9, the same ship was forced to return early on the third day of a four-day trip after an 83-year-old passenger on board initially tested positive for Covid-19.

However, after two more tests, the man was found to not have Covid-19. Safawati, who works in the airline industry, was on the latest cruise celebrating her 12-year wedding anniversary with her husband and daughter.

“While we were in the room packing on Wednesday night, there was an announcement at about 8pm,” she said.

“I thought it was information about disembarkation, then I realised the captain was saying that he will be speeding up because the ship needs to get back to Singapore waters as soon as possible and we will reach about 11pm because we have a medical emergency on board.” Ms Safawati Latif, her husband Muhammad Fadinoh Ismail and their daughter as they prepared to leave on the cruise. — Photo courtesy of Safawati Latif

“He said twice that it was not Covid-related,” Safawati said, adding that she recalled there was only one announcement made but it was a “detailed one”.

At first, she felt anxious, but when she heard that it was not linked to the coronavirus, she felt an immediate sense of relief.

“If it was Covid-related, we have to be back in the room. Thankfully, we were free to carry on with our activities but we were told the casino would be closed by 8.30pm,” she said.

By 11pm, the ship had reached the pier and as her room was facing the pier, Safawati said that she saw an ambulance waiting.

“Paramedics came into the ship and I saw a family being led out, with someone being carried out on a stretcher,” she said.

Overall, she still enjoyed the cruise despite it being cut short, she added. — TODAY