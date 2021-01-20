Store in Singapore’s Marina Square mall, church in Marine Parade among places visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious

In Marina Square mall (pictured), a person or persons who were infectious with Covid-19 had visited the Zara store on January 17 between 1.35pm and 3.15pm. ― TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 20 — The Zara fashion store at Marina Square mall, as well as the Church of Singapore in Marine Parade, were added to a list of public places that had been visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.

In its evening update on the coronavirus situation in Singapore yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said that the infectious persons had visited:

― Church of Singapore located at 145 Marine Parade Road on January 16 between 4.40pm and 6.40pm

― Zara at Marina Square on January 17 between 1.35pm and 3.15pm

― Happy Cafe at the Gain City Megastore located in Sungei Kadut on January 17 between 7.40pm and 8.25pm

MoH said that it would have already notified individuals who were identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

“As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit,” it added.

“They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

“MoH added that individuals may also access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether mobile application, SingPass app, or at https://wereyouthere.safeentry.gov.sg to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

Members of the public also do not need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been, MoH said.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Yesterday, MoH reported 30 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, four of them in the community. The remaining 26 are imported infections. ― TODAY