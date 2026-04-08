MELAKA, April 8 — Police are tracking down the driver of a Proton Saga believed to have caused a six-vehicle crash along Lebuh AMJ Cheng Heights, Melaka Tengah, yesterday morning.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief Supt Muhammad Zaki Ramat said the incident occurred at about 9.51am when the car, reportedly owned by a foreign national, lost control while travelling from Malim, veered into the opposite lane and collided with a Mercedes-Benz heading towards Bandar Melaka.

“The Proton Saga then spun and hit several other vehicles, including a Toyota Vios, Perodua Bezza, a Nissan van and a Toyota Camry, bringing the total to six vehicles involved,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding that the driver was not at the scene and has yet to be identified.

In the incident, the driver and a passenger of the Toyota Vios, aged 63 and 32, sustained injuries to the head, eyes and left leg. Both were treated at Melaka Hospital before being transferred to Mahkota Hospital.

Police are tracing the driver by checking vehicle ownership, identifying witnesses and obtaining CCTV and dashcam footage.

Those with information are urged to contact investigating officer Sgt Ikhram Azmi at 011-26559539 or visit the nearest police station.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama