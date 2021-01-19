Lot One Shoppers’ Mall and Sembawang Shopping Centre in Singapore among places visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious

Lot One Shoppers’ Mall in Chua Chu Kang is one of the places visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 19 — Retail outlets and eateries at Lot One Shoppers’ Mall in Chua Chu Kang and Sembawang Shopping Centre were added to a list of public places that had been visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.

In its evening update on the coronavirus situation in Singapore yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said that the infectious persons had visited:

― Lot One Shoppers’ Mall at 21 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4 on January 7 between 1.25pm and 2pm, January 9 between 7.05pm and 7.50pm

― Sembawang Shopping Centre on January 7 between 9.10pm and 9.45pm

― Ya Kun Kaya Toast and Kimage Hair Studio at Lot One Shoppers’ Mall on January 8 between 3.40pm and 9.30pm

― Mr.DIY outlet at Sembawang Shopping Centre on January 9 between 8.20pm and 9.30pm

― Shi Li Fang hotpot restaurant at Junction 10 mall in Chua Chu Kang on January 11 between 5.15pm and 6.20pm

― Sheng Siong supermarket at Junction 10 on January 11 between 8.55pm and 10pm

― Treasure Cove jackpot room at Civil Service Club @ Bukit Batok on January 12 between 7.55pm and 9.55pm

MoH said that it would have already notified individuals who were identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

“As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit,” it added.

“They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.”

MoH added that individuals may also access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether mobile application, SingPass app, or at https://wereyouthere.safeentry.gov.sg to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

Members of the public also do not need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been, MoH said.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Yesterday, MoH reported 14 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, two of which are in the community. The remaining 12 are imported infections. ― TODAY