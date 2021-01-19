Covid-19: 30 new infections in Singapore, including four in the community

Of the new cases, none were from foreign worker dormitories. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 19 — Singapore reported 30 new cases of Covid-19 today, of which four were in the community.

The other 26 cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

There are no new cases in foreign worker dormitories, the ministry added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 59,157."We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight," MOH said.

This report will be updated.