Singapore records 30 new Covid-19 infections, including one in the community

People wear face masks during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Singapore. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 59,059. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 15 — Singapore reported 30 new cases of Covid-19 today, of which one was in the community.

The other 29 cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

There are no new cases in foreign worker dormitories, the ministry added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 59,059.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY