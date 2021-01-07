Food centres in Jurong West and Yuhua, restaurants across Singapore among 25 places visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious

Jurong West 505 Market and Food Centre was visited a few times between December 24 and 27, 2020 by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period. ― Google Street View/TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 7 — Hawker centres in Jurong West and Yuhua, as well as restaurants across the island, were added to a list of 25 public places that had been visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.

In its evening update on the coronavirus situation here yester, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said that the infectious persons had visited:

― Goodspeed Cyber Cafe at 710A Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 on December 23 between 3.55pm and 5.40pm, on December 30 between 8.30pm and 11.55pm, on Jan 3 between 4.50pm and 8.50pm, and on January 5 from 12.55pm to 3.35pm

― Marche Movenpick resturant at [email protected] mall on December 23 between 8pm and 9pm

― Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre at 505 Jurong West Street 52 on December 24 between 8.30am and 9.30am, on December 26 between 8.30am and 9.30am, and on December 27 between 8.30am and 9.30am

― Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre at 347 Jurong East Avenue 1 on December 24 between 10am and 11am, on December 26 between 10am and 11am, and on December 27 between 10am and 11am

― Apple Marina Bay Sands outlet on December 24 between 6.10pm and 6.50pm

― Dallas Cafe & Bar at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands on December 24 between 6.50pm and 7.45pm

― Cold Storage supermarket and Spotlight homeware store at Plaza Singapura mall on December 29 between 4.45pm and 8.05pm

― The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf at Junction 8 mall on December 29 between 9.40pm and 11pm

― Food [email protected] Canteen 2 on December 30 between 6.30pm and 8.30pm

― Jinjja Chicken outlet at Northpoint City mall on December 30 between 7.10pm and 8pm

― A|X Armani Exchange at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands on December 31 between 4pm and 4.35pm

― Beanstro at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands on December 31 between 5.15pm and 6.35pm

― H&M at United Square Shopping Mall on December 31 between 7.45pm and 8.45pm

― Tiong Bahru Bakery at 56 Eng Hoon Street on January 1 between 12.30pm and 1.20pm

― Ya Kun Kaya Toast at People’s Park Centre on January 1 between 2.20pm and 3pm

― Botany at 86 Robertson Quay on January 1 between 6.20pm and 7.40pm

― Xcape Singapore ― Real Escape Rooms at 161 Rochor Road on January 1 between 6.55pm and 7.55pm

― Tonkotsu Kazan Ramen at Northpoint City on January 1 between 8.25pm and 9.05pm

― Min Jiang (lobby) at Goodwood Park Hotel on January 1 between 8.35pm and 10.35pm

― Suki-Ya restaurant at Bugis+ mall on January 1 between 8.30pm and 10.05pm

― Khakabo cyber cafe at Burlington Square on January 2 between 12.35pm and 3.40pm

― Wild Honey restaurant at Mandarin Gallery on January 2 between 4.15pm and 6.05pm

― Sin Manbok eatery at 81 Tanjong Pagar Road on January 2 between 5.25pm and 7pm

― Zara store at Ngee Ann City mall on January 2 between 6.30pm and 7.35pm

― Gokul Vegetarian Restaurant at 19 Upper Dickson Road on January 2 between 8.50pm and 10.10pm

MoH said that it would have already notified individuals who were identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

“As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit,” it said.

“They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

“Individuals may also access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether mobile application, SingPass app, or at https://wereyouthere.safeentry.gov.sg to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

Members of the public do not need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been, MoH said.The National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Yesterday, MoH reported 31 new Covid-19 cases, 29 of which were imported. The remaining two are cases in the community. ― TODAY