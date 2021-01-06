Singapore reports 31 new Covid-19 infections, including two in the community

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 58,780. ― AFP pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Jan 6 — Singapore reported 31 new cases of Covid-19 today, two of which were in the community.

The other 29 cases are imported and have been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

Of the imported cases, three are Singaporeans or permanent residents and 12 are foreign domestic workers.

There are no new cases in foreign worker dormitories, the ministry added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 58,780.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said.

This report will be updated. ― TODAY