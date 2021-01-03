Covid-19: 35 new nfections in Singapore, all imported; highest daily number of such cases since March 28

Today was the fourth day in a row that the number of infections was in the 30s. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 3 — Singapore today recorded 35 new cases of Covid-19, all of which were imported.

It was the highest number of imported cases since March 28, when there were 42 imported cases.

It was also the fourth day in a row that the number of infections was in the 30s.

The Ministry of Health said the 35 cases had already been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Six among them are Singaporeans or permanent residents, and seven are foreign domestic workers.The number of coronavirus cases in Singapore stands at 58,697. — TODAY