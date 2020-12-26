Singapore MOH orders Concord International Hospital to suspend healthcare services due to ‘significant lapses’

MOH said the private hospital along Adam Road had failed to abide by the Private Hospitals and Medical Clinics (PHMC) Act in ‘several areas which would have an impact to patient safety’. — Picture from Google Map

SINGAPORE, Dec 26 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) said today that it has ordered Concord International Hospital to temporarily stop the provision of all healthcare services with effect from December 19, after the authorities found “several significant lapses” in its practices.

MOH said that its inspections from December 14-16 found that the private hospital along Adam Road had failed to abide by the Private Hospitals and Medical Clinics (PHMC) Act in “several areas which would have an impact to patient safety”.

Multiple life-saving/ patient use equipment and medications were either not maintained or not available in the critical areas of the hospital such as the Intensive Care Unit and the Operating Theatre,” said MOH.

“There was also a lack of quality control in the laboratory and infection control processes, which poses significant risks to patient safety and well-being.”

MOH said it is working closely with the hospital to review its lapses and processes. As of December 19, the hospital had ongoing outpatient medical appointments with four patients.

No patients were warded at the Hospital.

“MOH would like to remind all private and public sector healthcare facilities, such as hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and clinical laboratories currently licenced under the PHMC Act, to fully comply with the Act at all times, to ensure that safety and quality of clinical care are met at all times,” it said.

“All licenced premises are subject to regular and ad-hoc inspections and audits to ensure compliance to the Act. MOH will not hesitate to take enforcement action against healthcare facilities that fail to comply with the relevant regulatory requirements, which may include a fine of up to S$20,000 and/or a revocation of the licence.”

In March, Concord became one of the first private hospitals here to take in Covid-19 patients whose conditions are not serious so as to free up capacity in public hospitals to manage more severe cases.

MOH advises patients who are currently seeking care at Concord International Hospital to speak with their existing doctors to discuss alternative care plans at the other licensed healthcare facilities for the time being. Those who intend to seek medical care in the hospital are also advised to do so at alternative licenced healthcare facilities for the time being.

Affected patients who have queries may reach MOH via [email protected]. — TODAY