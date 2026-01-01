KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — A family outing at Pantai Sura Tengah in Kuala Dungun, Terengganu, turned tragic on Thursday morning after two siblings reportedly drowned while swimming at the beach.

The incident occurred around 10.27am, when 39-year-old Nor Baizura Shafie from Kampung Paya Balai Besar, Dungun, went missing in the water, according to a report published in Harian Metro today.

Her body was recovered approximately 27 minutes later at 10.54am.

Her younger brother, 37-year-old Mohd Fazir Shafie, is still missing and is believed to have also drowned.

Dungun Fire and Rescue Station chief, assistant senior fire superintendent Sharizal Samsuddin, said the fire department received an emergency call at about 10.27am and dispatched 10 personnel with a fire engine to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the rescue team immediately launched a search and rescue operation and found one of the victims, the woman, 25 minutes later,” he said.

Sharizal added that rescuers faced difficulties due to strong waves and currents before they managed to bring the victim ashore.

“The victim was pronounced dead by medical officers at the scene,” he said.

Search efforts for the second sibling continued using a boat and a beachside sweep, with assistance from police and the Civil Defence Force.

Dungun district police chief, Superintendent Maizura Abdul Kadir, said the woman’s body was taken to Dungun Hospital’s Forensic Unit for further investigation.

He added that the family, consisting of seven adults and eight children, had been having a picnic at the beach prior to the incident.

“The tragedy happened when Nor Baizura reportedly drowned while swimming, and her brother Mohd Fazir tried to save her. Unfortunately, the rescue attempt failed, and both were swept away and submerged,” Maizura said.

Police and rescue teams are intensifying efforts to locate the missing sibling.