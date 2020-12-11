Ministry confirms cruise passenger doesn't have Covid-19, six new Covid-19 infections in Singapore

Singapore's Ministry of Health says four out of the six imported cases reported on December 10 have no symptoms. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 11 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed yesterday that an 83-year-old Singaporean man on board Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas cruise does not have Covid-19.

Separately, it reported that there were six new coronavirus infections, all imported.

The sample taken from the cruise passenger yesterday morning came back negative for the virus after a final confirmatory test done by the National Public Health Laboratory, MOH said in a statement.

This followed two polymerase chain reaction tests conducted on Wednesday by the laboratory — one on a re-test of the patient’s original sample and the other on a fresh sample taken yesterday. Both came back negative.

“We have rescinded the quarantine orders of his close contacts, who had earlier been placed on quarantine as a precautionary measure while investigations were ongoing,” the ministry said.

“MOH will support the laboratory on board the Quantum of the Seas in its review of its testing processes.”

MOH said four out of the six imported cases reported yesterday have no symptoms.

The cases include four Singaporeans: A 33-year-old man who arrived from Indonesia, a 47-year-old man who came from the United States, and two girls, aged 18 and 19, who returned from the United Kingdom.

One case is a permanent resident, a 54-year-old man who returned from Pakistan, and another is a dependent’s pass holder — a 21-year-old woman who arrived from Russia.

All six had been placed on stay-home notices upon their arrival in Singapore and were tested for the coronavirus.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained low with a total of one case in the past week, which is linked to a previously confirmed infection, MOH said.

Remaining cases

The total number of infections in Singapore now stands at 58,297.Of these, 58,188 people have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, including six on Wednesday.

There are still 20 patients in hospitals and most are in stable condition or improving. No one is in intensive care.

Another 60 patients are isolated at community facilities. They have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.Twenty-nine people have died from complications due to the disease. — TODAY