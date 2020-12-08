NUS student charged with masturbating in library flees Singapore, tells lawyer he won't return

Xiong Jiawei, 28, was charged in 2019 with masturbating in front of a woman at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Science Library. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 8 — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 28-year-old chemical engineering student from the National University of Singapore (NUS), who was charged last year with masturbating in front of a woman at the university’s Science Library.

Xiong Jiawei, a Singapore permanent resident, absconded to his home country of China and has no intention of returning here, his former lawyer Gino Hardial Singh told TODAY.

A review of Xiong’s arrest warrant was held in the State Courts yesterday. Gino Hardial discharged himself as Xiong’s defence counsel during the last review in late October.

He told the court then that Xiong left Singapore on Aug 31 without telling them.

“We were only apprised of his whereabouts in China on the morning of September 1. We have been in constant touch with him and it has always been his position that he would be coming back to Singapore before his (plead guilty) date,” Gino said.

However, when the lawyer pressed Xiong on October 21 for his return date, he said he did not intend to come back.

Xiong was in a master’s programme for chemical engineering at NUS when he allegedly did the act on April 10 last year at about 6.20pm.

He initially faced a charge of insulting a woman’s modesty, which carries a jail term of up to a year, a fine, or both.

The charge was later reduced to one of committing an obscene act in a public place. Offenders can be jailed for up to three months or fined, or both.

Court documents did not state the alleged victim’s age or whether she was a fellow student. She cannot be named due to a court order to protect her identity.Xiong’s next arrest warrant review will take place on June 7.

Such warrants are issued by the courts to the police or other law enforcement agencies to arrest an alleged offender, in instances such as if they fail to attend court proceedings. Reviews are held if the accused person cannot be located.

An NUS spokesperson previously said that Xiong was suspended for two semesters, ordered to undergo mandatory counselling as well as psychiatric assessment, and would need to be certified medically fit before being allowed to continue studying after the suspension.

The incident happened in the midst of a nationwide conversation in 2019 about sexual misconduct on university campuses, after NUS undergraduate Monica Baey took to Instagram in April that year to publicise a peeping tom incident involving her.

Afterwards, NUS announced a slew of measures to boost security on its campus. This includes covering gaps in shower cubicles, increasing the number of security guards at hostels and installing new locks at the entrances of restrooms in hostels. — TODAY