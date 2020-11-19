Singapore: Man to be charged with failing to report residential address change

A 28-year-old Singaporean refused to report his new address even though officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority had advised him to do so. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 — A 28-year-old Singaporean will be charged today with failing to report a change of residential address, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement.

On Nov 25 last year, the police received a report that the man, identified only as Liao, did not report a change of address after he had moved out of his registered residence.

ICA’s investigations revealed that Liao had moved out of his registered address since October 2018.

Its officers had advised him to report his change of address then, but he refused to do so.

Under the National Registration Act, all identity card holders are required to report a change of address within 28 days of moving into a new residence, whether it is located in or outside of Singapore.

For failing to report a change of residential address, Liao may be fined up to S$5,000 or jailed up to five years, or both.

He is also under investigation by the police and will be charged today for another offence, which is unrelated to the first charge, ICA said.

ICA reminded Singapore residents that it is their responsibility to update their residential addresses to ensure that they can be contacted.“ICA takes a firm stance against any person who fails to comply with the National Registration Act and its regulations.”Singapore residents who need to report a change of address may do so via ICA’s change of address e-service. — TODAY