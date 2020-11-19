Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained low with no new cases reported in the past week in Singapore. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 — Singapore yesterday reported five new cases of Covid-19, all of them imported. There were no cases in the wider community for the eighth day in a row.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that all of the fresh cases have no symptoms.The five imported cases comprise one short-term visit pass holder, one student’s pass holder and three work permit holders.

The three work permit holders are women aged between 23 and 33 who had all arrived from Myanmar.

The student’s pass holder is a 15-year-old boy from India, while the short-term visit pass holder is a 70-year-old man from Bangladesh.

MOH said that the 70-year-old was allowed entry into Singapore as he was already receiving medical care here and had returned for further treatment.

All five of the new cases were placed on stay-home notices upon their arrival in Singapore where they were tested for the coronavirus.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained low with no new cases reported in the past week, MOH said.

At the same time, the ministry added that it has been monitoring the existing Covid-19 clusters for further transmission.

“As there have been no more cases linked to the cluster at Aspri-Westlite Papan for the past two incubation periods, the cluster has now been closed,” it said.

Updates on remaining cases

The total number of infections in Singapore now stands at 58,135.

Of these, 58,046 people have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, including seven yesterday.

There are still 33 patients in hospitals and most are in stable condition or improving. No one is in intensive care.

Another 28 patients are isolated and being cared for at community facilities. They have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19.

Twenty-eight people have died from complications due to Covid-19. — TODAY