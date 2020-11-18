Five Singaporean men charged with rioting after 61-year-old found unconscious on North Bridge Road

One of the five Singaporean men charged in court on Nov 17, 2020 knew the victim, 61-year-old Ibrahim Omar. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 18 — Five men were charged with rioting yesterday after a 61-year-old man was found unconscious at the void deck of a public housing block on Sunday morning.

The five Singaporean men are Muhammad Danish Al’aqib Noordin, 21; Mohamad Effendi Murad, 22; Muhammad Zulqarnain Suhaimi, 24; Faizal Mustaffa, 32; and Salman Abu Samah, 41.

Court documents showed that they had allegedly punched and kicked the victim, Mr Ibrahim Omar, at Block 9 North Bridge Road in the early hours of Sunday. Mr Ibrahim was later taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital in Novena.

The men were arrested on Monday after officers from the Central Police Division established their identities with the help of police cameras.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Mr Ibrahim is known to one of the men and they had purportedly attacked him over a dispute.

Since August, Faizal had been released early from jail for a previous offence, which was not specified in court documents.

If convicted in this latest case, he could face an extra 476 days behind bars for offending while in remission.

Anyone found guilty of rioting could be jailed up to seven years and caned. — TODAY