Singapore cops probe unnatural death at Little India

A 49-year-old man was found lying motionless at a location along Race Course Road, Singapore and later pronounced dead.

SINGAPORE, Nov 4 — The police are investigating a case of unnatural death along Race Course Road in Little India.

They said in a statement that they had received a call for assistance at a unit in the area yesterday at 10.32am.

“A 49-year-old man was found lying motionless at the said location and was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic,” they added.

TODAY understands that the death occurred in Anjappar Chettinad Restaurant at 76 Race Course Road.

The police added that investigations are ongoing and that preliminary investigations do not indicate foul play. — TODAY