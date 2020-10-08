Teenager arrested over stabbing incident outside Singapore's NTUC FairPrice outlet

A 23-year-old man was stabbed outside NTUC FairPrice at Boon Lay Shopping Centre (pictured) at lunchtime on October 7, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 8 — Police have arrested an 18-year-old man over a stabbing incident at Boon Lay Shopping Centre at about lunchtime yesterday, which left a 23-year-old man in hospital with head injuries.

In response to media queries, the police said that at 12.40pm, they were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon at 221 Boon Lay Place, where the shopping centre is located.

“A 23-year-old man was attacked by another man with a knife. The 23-year-old man suffered injuries to his face and head and was conscious when conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital,” said the police. Investigations are ongoing.

One witness provided TODAY with a photograph of the injured man sitting on the floor with extensive bleeding from the left side of his head as bystanders attended to him. His grey T-shirt was partially soaked in blood.

TODAY has chosen not to publish the photograph given its graphic nature.

Another witness, a shopkeeper who wished to be known only as Ms Ani, said that at around 12.30pm she heard a commotion and stood up from her booth on the second level of the shopping centre, and opposite the FairPrice outlet.

The 45-year-old saw two young men punching each other just outside FairPrice’s entrance.

Five minutes later, one man in a black T-shirt ran past her booth, leaving the other man bleeding from his head, said Ani.

She added that the man who was attacked stumbled backwards and fell to the ground shortly after he was stabbed.

Staff from FairPrice then approached him, and assisted in applying pressure behind his ear.

The police arrived soon after and the entrance to the supermarket was shuttered before reopening at 4pm, recounted Ani.

When TODAY visited the outlet’s premises at 5pm yesterday, the supermarket was open and businesses on the same floor were trading as usual.

The floor area inside and outside the FairPrice outlet was clean, with no signs of blood.

In response to queries, a FairPrice spokesperson said that the company is aware of the incident.

“Our staff rendered immediate assistance and ensured that the safety of our shoppers was not compromised. Our store operations remain unaffected.”

The company said it was unable to comment further as police investigations are ongoing. — TODAY