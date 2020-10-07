Singapore COE prices close mixed at end of Oct 7 bidding exercise

Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices closed mixed at the end of the latest bidding exercise on October 7, 2020. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 — Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices closed mixed at the end of the latest bidding exercise today.

Premiums for small cars (up to 1600cc & 97kW) went down by 5.12 per cent to S$36,534.

Large cars (above 1600cc or 97kW) saw premiums go down from S$40,989 in the previous bidding exercise to S$40,690.

Meanwhile, goods vehicles and buses saw COE prices go up by 15.74 per cent to S$33,089.

In the motorcycle category, premiums went up to S$7,451, compared to S$7,331 in the previous bidding exercise.

Finally, in the open category, which can be used for any types of vehicles, premiums went down by 1.71 per cent to S$40,301.

Numbers at a glance:

Cat A (Cars up to 1600cc & 97kW): S$36,534 (down from S$38,504)

Cat B (Cars above 1600cc or 97kW): S$40,690 (down from S$40,989)

Cat C (Goods vehicles and buses): S$33,089 (up from S$28,589)

Cat D (Motorcycles): S$7,451 (up from S$7,331)

Cat E (Open category): S$40,301 (down from S$41,001)

— TODAY