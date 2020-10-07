Singapore COE prices close mixed at end of Oct 7 bidding exercise

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 — Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices closed mixed at the end of the latest bidding exercise today.
Premiums for small cars (up to 1600cc & 97kW) went down by 5.12 per cent to S$36,534.
Large cars (above 1600cc or 97kW) saw premiums go down from S$40,989 in the previous bidding exercise to S$40,690.
Meanwhile, goods vehicles and buses saw COE prices go up by 15.74 per cent to S$33,089.
In the motorcycle category, premiums went up to S$7,451, compared to S$7,331 in the previous bidding exercise.
Finally, in the open category, which can be used for any types of vehicles, premiums went down by 1.71 per cent to S$40,301.
Numbers at a glance:
Cat A (Cars up to 1600cc & 97kW): S$36,534 (down from S$38,504)
Cat B (Cars above 1600cc or 97kW): S$40,690 (down from S$40,989)
Cat C (Goods vehicles and buses): S$33,089 (up from S$28,589)
Cat D (Motorcycles): S$7,451 (up from S$7,331)
Cat E (Open category): S$40,301 (down from S$41,001)
