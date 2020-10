Singapore central bank to issue monetary policy statement on Oct 14

All 13 economists in a Reuters poll last week forecast the Monetary Authority of Singapore will keep its policy settings unchanged on hopes the economy will recover. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 — Singapore’s central bank will issue its monetary policy decision on October 14, according to its updated calendar today.

All 13 economists in a Reuters poll last week forecast the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will keep its policy settings unchanged on hopes the economy will recover as the financial hub further loosens coronavirus curbs and on expectations fiscal policy will be the main driver of a rebound.

The city-state is also set to release its advance estimates for third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) on the same day. — Reuters