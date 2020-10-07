10 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, with six imported cases and four in foreign worker dorms

Singapore confirmed 10 new cases of Covid-19 on October 7, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 — Singapore has confirmed 10 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are four new locally transmitted cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far, all of whom reside in dormitories.

In addition, there are six imported cases who had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,840.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY