Eleven new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including four imported cases and two in the community

SINGAPORE, Oct 6 — Singapore has confirmed 11 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are two new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far.

In addition, there are four imported cases, who had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The remaining five are linked to migrant workers staying in dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,830.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY