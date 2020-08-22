Singapore Parliament’s reopening on Aug 24 to be held in two locations for the first time due to Covid-19

For the first time, Parliament will sit in two locations on Aug 24, 2020. One will be Parliament House (pictured) and the second will be The Arts House, which is where Parliament sat until 1999. — TODAY

SINGAPORE, Aug 22 — The proceedings for the opening of the 14th Parliament will be held at both Parliament House and the Arts House due to the ongoing pandemic, the first time in Singapore’s history that an opening of Parliament will take place across multiple locations.

Such a move is needed as the August 24 proceedings, which involve the taking of oaths and making of affirmations by all Members of Parliament (MPs), will include guests who are traditionally invited to be present as observers, said a statement from the Office of the Clerk of Parliament yesterday.

MPs, guests and staff will be spread across both venues, and additional support personnel will also be deployed on that day, the statement said.

Future Parliamentary sittings after August 24 are expected to resume at Parliament House only, as these do not involve invited guests, the statement said.

“In light of the ongoing Covid-19 situation in Singapore and the safe distancing measures that have to be implemented, Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin has decided that the proceedings on August 24 will take place across two locations as an added precaution,” said the statement.

Currently used as a venue for performance and visual arts, the Arts House was picked as the second venue due to factors such as its proximity to Parliament House and having sufficient capacity for proceedings with safe distancing measures, it added.

The Arts House, which is located at Empress Place, is also known as the Old Parliament House as it was where the Singapore Parliament sat from 1959 to 1999. The current Parliament House at 1 Parliament Place opened in October 1999.

The Arts House is one of the appointed places that Parliament may be held under “continuity arrangements” set out in the Constitution.

Besides the Arts House, three other locations were appointed by President Halimah Yacob last week to be used for such purposes until Nov 20, 2020. They are: The NTUC Centre, The Treasury and the Civil Service College.

The powers, immunities and privileges of Parliament will be extended to venues being used for continuity arrangements, said the statement.

President Halimah will deliver an address from Parliament House, which will be screened live to the other location.

“To further reduce mingling, there will be no Speaker’s Reception after the President’s Address at either location,” said the statement, adding that safe distancing measures will be implemented at both locations. — TODAY