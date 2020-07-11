SIngapore GE: SDP goes away empty-handed, but sees increase in vote share in key challenges

SDP's Chee Soon Juan and Paul Tambyah speak during a media doorstop outside the party’s headquarters in Ang Mo Kio July 11, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 11 — It was yet another barren outcome for the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), which lost in all five constituencies it contested during this General Election (GE), but analysts said the gains the party made in its vote shares in two single-seat wards signals that it is a force to be reckoned with.

In particular, Bukit Panjang Single Member Constituency (SMC), which was surprisingly contested by SDP chairperson Paul Tambyah, 55, received 46.26 per cent of the vote — the highest vote share among all constituencies that the party contested.

It was also the highest vote share won by an opposition candidate among all of the SMCs.

Despite losing, the party’s vote share in Bukit Panjang jumped almost 15 per cent from GE2015, when its then-candidate Khung Wai Yeen received 31.62 per cent of the vote.

Dr Tambyah lost against Liang Eng Hwa from the PAP, who was a Member of Parliament (MP) for 14 years at Holland-Bukit Timah Group Representation Constituency (GRC), before crossing over to fill the seat in Bukit Panjang after its incumbent MP, Teo Ho Pin, retired.

SDP chief Chee Soon Juan, 57, similarly helped to reap a significant 6.4 per cent increase in SDP’s vote share in Bukit Batok SMC, which he contested against PAP’s Murali Pillai. Dr Chee received 45.2 per cent of the vote this morning, up from the 38.77 per cent he garnered in a 2016 by-election against the same adversary.

During a media doorstop outside the party’s headquarters in Ang Mo Kio, Dr Chee said despite coming up short this time round, the SDP team still “ran a very good campaign that focused on policy and on the issues”.

“We’re going to continue to try and see what we can begin to improve on and then come back stronger,” he said.

He also thanked voters in the various constituencies that the party contested, as well as SDP’s members and volunteers for “working tirelessly right through the campaign.”

Agreeing, Dr Tambyah, said the party can “hold our heads up high” as it has mounted a strong campaign considering the circumstances of having an election during a pandemic, which he reiterated was a “reckless and opportunistic” decision on the part of the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).

“As I said before, it would be a miracle if we get in, but unfortunately the miracle didn’t happen,” he said. “But we’re grateful for the experience and as Dr Chee said, I’m sure we will do better next time”.

Assistant Professor Walid Jumblatt Abdullah of Nanyang Technological University’s School of Social Sciences said that the fielding of SDP’s top guns into SMCs was a good strategy as this ensured that Dr Chee and Dr Tambyah would not be up against political officeholders.

The party also showed voters that it has a comprehensive manifesto and has fielded better-quality candidates with each election, he added, noting that the huge jump in SDP’s vote share in Bukit Panjang is definitely due to Dr Tambyah’s credibility as an infectious diseases specialist.

Dr Chee’s vote share gain could also be because he has managed to rehabilitate his controversial image over the years, or that younger voters who are less familiar with his past dust-ups with the ruling party have no issues with it, he said.

Overall, the SDP took 4.45 per cent of the popular vote, up from 3.76 per cent in the last GE in 2015.

PAP tactics against SDP backfired: Analysts

Associate Professor Bilveer Singh, a political science professor at the National University of Singapore said the PAP’s handling of issues that came up during the hustings — such as a dispute with SDP over whether the Government had plans to raise Singapore’s population to 10 million — “eventually backfired rather than helped”.

SDP had been issued a correction direction from the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulations Act (Pofma) Office over this issue.

Assoc Prof Singh said the electorate likely did not want to see the anti-fake news laws evoked during an election campaign.

Agreeing, Asst Prof Walid said the frequent use of Pofma could be seen as “high-handed” especially among younger voters.

During the election campaign period, Pofma was invoked three times.

The SDP had been particularly singled out during the hustings, the analysts noted, with the PAP questioning not just the integrity of the party but also the character of its chiefs, Dr Chee and Dr Tambyah.

Results in remaining constituencies

At Holland-Bukit Timah Group Representation Constituency (GRC), the losing SDP team received 33.64 per cent of the vote. The SDP team comprised Alfred Tan, 54, Dr James Gomez, 55, Min Cheong, 35 and Tan Jee Say, 66.

Their PAP opposing team included Dr Vivian Balakrishnam, 59, Sim Ann, 45, Christopher De Souza, 44, and Edward Chia, 36.

Both parties had also gone head-to-head against each other in GE2015, with the SDP winning 33.38 per cent of the vote then.

SDP also lost Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, garnering 36.82 per cent of the vote this year, but their vote share increased from 31.27 per cent in GE2015.

The team comprised Bryan Lim Boon Heng, 43, Damanhuri Abas, 49, Khung Wai Yeen, 38, and Benjamin Pwee, 52.

Again, they lost against the PAP team led by Lawrence Wong, 47, who they also contested against back in 2015. He was National Development Minister before Parliament dissolved.

As for Yuhua SMC, Robin Low, 44, lost to the PAP incumbent, Grace Fu, 56, with 29.46 per cent of the vote, an increase from 26.46 per cent back in 2015. She was Community, Culture and Youth Minister before Parliament dissolved. — TODAY