170 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 24 in community

A banner on social distancing is seen at a bus stop in Singapore, July 11, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 11 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) today reported 170 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore. These include 24 cases in the community, of whom seven are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents. The other 17 are Work Pass holders.

“From our preliminary investigations, of these 24 cases, five were close contacts of earlier cases, and had already been placed on quarantine,” MOH said in a statement.

It added that there is one imported case who had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The 170 new cases brings the total number of Covid-19 infections in Singapore to 45,783.

The vast majority of the new cases are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. MOH said it is still working through details of the cases and more updates will be provided tonight. — TODAY